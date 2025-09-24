Raiganj police launch Puja guide map to ensure smooth celebrations

Raiganj: With Durga Puja round the corner, the Raiganj Police District has introduced a comprehensive Durga Puja Guide Map to ensure a smooth festive season for pandal hoppers in North Dinajpur. The map, marking the locations of 34 major pandals mainly along NS Road and MG Road, was released on Wednesday at the office of Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar in Karnajora.

With meticulous planning, focus on public safety and inclusivity for children and senior citizens, Raiganj Police District aims to make this year’s Durga Puja celebrations memorable and peaceful for all residents.

Officials emphasised that special priority has been given to the safety of children and senior citizens during the celebrations. “Children will be given identity cards before entering crowded pandals to prevent cases of missing. Police personnel will also assist senior citizens in visiting Puja mandaps. Additionally, a green corridor has been planned for ambulances to ensure smooth passage for patients,” said Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar. For managing vehicular movement during the festival, parking zones for heavy vehicles have been designated at Panishala and Madhabpur, located around 10 km from the town. Small vehicles will be directed to Abdulghata Road and near State Highway 10A at Chanditola. To reduce congestion, traffic restrictions will be in force between 4 pm and 2 am from September 28 to October 2. Totos will not be permitted on NS Road, MG Road and other busy points, including Abdulghata More, BC Roy Colony, Siliguri More and Gaju Ghosh More at Deshbandhu Para. Apart from traffic and safety measures, the district administration has also extended its support to differently-abled children. On Tuesday, two sets of new dresses were distributed to each student of Suryadaya, a government-run school for deaf and dumb children located in Karnajora. Police have planned to facilitate pandal hopping for these students on Saptami by providing dedicated vehicles.

Partha Sarathi Das, the Principal of Suryadaya, school for deaf & dumb students, said: “We are grateful to the administration and police for this initiative. Along with new clothes, vehicles have been arranged for our students’ pandal visits. Delicious meals will also be served to them throughout the Puja days. The children are overjoyed with this arrangement.”