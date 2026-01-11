Raiganj: Police launch intensive night raids to curb crime

Raiganj: In an effort to curb crime, police have launched intensive night raids at clubs and other sensitive locations across Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district since Saturday night. During the drive, officers have been directing club authorities to shut their establishments by 9 pm.

The initiative follows the shocking murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) district youth committee vice-president Nabyendu Ghosh, who was shot dead on the night of January 1 at Nisith Sarani, barely 300 meters from the Raiganj police station.

The incident had triggered widespread panic and anger among local residents, who openly criticised the alleged inaction of the police, particularly targeting Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector-in-Charge of Raiganj Police Station. After mounting pressure from residents and TMC leaders demanding swift action, police arrested two accused, identified as Pintu Saha and Shubham Paul, in connection with the murder. A forensic team also visited the crime scene to collect evidence and continue the investigation.

Residents of Nisith Sarani claimed the killing could have been prevented had the police been more vigilant against criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Suresh, the newly appointed Superintendent of Police of Raiganj police district, has taken charge and initiated extensive night patrols and raids across the town. He said: “To prevent crime, police are conducting raids at all places in Raiganj town at night, including areas in front of clubs. We are also seeking information from local residents.”