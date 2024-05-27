Raiganj Police arrests robber from Varanasi

Raiganj: In the course of investigation of a robbery, police arrested one Arjun Paswan from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Police recovered Rs 10.5 lakh from him. A police team from Raiganj returned with Arjun Paswan on Sunday night.



After interrogating Arjun, police arrested one Tapan Dey, a gold trader from Subashganj in Raiganj. Police have seized 30 g gold and 150 g silver from him. Earlier, Paswan used to reside in Shaktinagar in Raiganj in North Dinajpur.

Subhsish Kundu, a merchant of Netaji Pally, Raiganj was out of station since April 20, for the treatment of his wife. On May 18, he returned home and found around Rs. 5.5 lakh cash and some gold and silver ornaments missing from his house and lodged a complaint.

Biswasroy Sarkar, IC Raiganj Police Station, said: “After the theft with the initiative of the SP, a special team was formed for investigation. We had information that one Arjun Paswan, after committing the crime had fled to Benaras in UP. We arrested him from Varanasi. We came to know that he had sold some gold and silver ornaments to Tapan Dey. Accordingly, Dey was also arrested. On Monday, the duo were produced at the court with a prayer for police remand.”