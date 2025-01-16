Raiganj: Police announces reward of Rs 2 lakh for info on escaped prisoner

Raiganj: Police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on an undertrial prisoner who on Wednesday evening fled from a prison van after firing on cops at Ekarchala in Panjipara of North Dinajpur.

The undertrial prisoner identified as Sajjak Alam (25) is still at large.

Police are also seeking information about one Abdhul Hussain (37), a resident of Gaolpokhar, who assisted in Alam’s escape. Their pictures along with the announcement of the rewards were shared on social media.

Rajesh Yadav, IG, North Bengal, said: “Another accused, Abdul Hussain, who is out on bail, had supplied Sajjak with the firearm. The firearm was given to him under the pretext of meeting him in court. It is also being investigated whether he has fled to Bihar. The bullets found in the bodies of the police personnel were not ammunition belonging to the police.”

Hussain, who had met Sajjak at Islampur court, is said to be the mastermind behind the escape plot.

Rajeev Kumar, Director General of Police, met the injured policemen in a private nursing home at Matigara in Siiguri, where they are being treated. He visited the spot at Ekarchala and assured of stern action against the miscreants. The DG said: “Work of police is to save people. We do the same job. Our aim is to keep all people in peace and happiness. If miscreants fire on us we will retaliate. We are trained for this. The persons in this crime will not be spared.”

DGP Kumar and ADG Jawed Shamim held a meeting with Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Raiganj, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, and other senior police officers at Siliguri Police Commissionerate office.

Sniffer dogs were also brought in to aid in investigations. Naka checkings are being conducted near both the Bengal-Bihar state border and India–Bangladesh international border to nab the culprits.

No under-trials were produced from Raiganj jail before courts on Thursday. The hearing of some important cases was done virtually. Sujit Sarkar, Secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Bar Association, said: “On Thursday, no under-trials were produced to the court from Raiganj jail.

It seemed after Wednesday’s incident, police wanted to enhance security measures during transit from jail to court. They did not inform us and our lawyers faced difficulties owing to the absence of their clients”

It is reported that Alam, accused of killing a businessman in Karandighi in 2019, was being transported back to Raiganj Jail after being produced at the Islampur Sub Divisional court on Wednesday. While travelling on National Highway 31 near Ekarchala in Goalpokhar at around 5 pm, Alam requested the police to allow him to relieve himself.

The prison van stopped by the roadside and as the policemen escorted him, a gang of miscreants ambushed them. Sajjak allegedly fired on the police and escaped from the spot riding on a bike with the miscreants. Nilkanta Sarkar, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Deben Baisya, a constable, received bullet injuries.