Raiganj: Patients face difficulties as CT scan machine breaks down

Raiganj: Patients in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital of North Dinajpur district are facing difficulties as the CT scan machine has remained broken down for around a week.

In its absence, the patient parties are availing such facilities from private agencies outside the medical college thereby spending an extra amount. Consequently, the poor patients are suffering.

Tanbir Alam, a resident of Itahar said: “Our patient needed an emergency head CT scan. On Thursday when we went to the CT scan unit with the patient, we found it closed. The operating staff informed us that the machine had broken down so we had to get it done from outside by spending a huge amount of money.”

Dipak Das, a relative of another patient, said: “Doctors also suggested a CT scan for our patient. We hail from a poverty-stricken family. We have no capacity to get a CT scan done from outside by spending a huge amount. Even the operators could not inform us when the service of the machine will be restored and so we remain in great difficulties.” Bidyut Banerjee, vice-principal of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital said: “This CT scan unit is being run with Public-Private Partnership model. Considering the difficulties of the patients, we have informed the technicians and expect it to begin operating very soon.”