Raiganj: ‘New health centre to come up at Bandar Market’

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district have decided to set up a new health centre in the premises of Bandar Market in Raiganj. The traders of the market place have welcomed this decision.



A municipality team headed by Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators, visited Bandar Market place and selected the location for the health centre.

Bandar Market is the oldest market in Raiganj town. Bandar village was set up several hundred years ago on the banks of Kulik river. Earlier, this market was called Bandar Haat. On Sundays, a ‘haat’ (farmers’ market) is still held here.

However, recently due to a shortage of space, the haat has shrunk but despite this, a considerable number of buyers and sellers turn up from distant places. Considering this assembly of people, the decision has been taken. Sandip Biswas said: “Bandar Market is also known as the business centre of the town. Earlier, its population was more than other villages in Raiganj. We have an existing health centre at Bandar village. Considering the assembly of a large number of people, we decided to set up a new health centre to provide healthcare facilities to the traders. We have already got approval from the state. In addition to this, we will carry out renovation work in the market.”