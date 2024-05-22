Raiganj Municipality yet to repair drains

Raiganj: Drains of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district in the 27 wards remain choked owing to their dilapidated condition. Municipality authorities have allegedly failed to invite tenders for the renovation of the drains as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is still in place.



Owing to the dilapidated state, the drains remain clogged and dirty water is found overflowing on the road. Mosquitoes breed in such drains and residents fear an outbreak of dengue and malaria. Monsoon is early this year and under these circumstances, the residents will have to face great difficulties.

Sandhya Das, a resident of Ward 25, said: “Drains in many places of our ward have been choked. Owing to this, there is an increase in mosquitoes. Even during the day we use mosquito nets in our houses. Sometimes drains overflow. We are facing great health hazards.”

Gopal Saha, a resident of Ward 5 added that drains were not being cleaned. “The stench along with the increase in mosquitoes have made our lives miserable.”

Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality admitted that the residents are facing difficulties. “It is a fact that drains in some places have remained choked due to which water is stagnated. Every year before monsoons we repair the drains. This year owing to the Model Code of Conduct, we could not invite tenders for the repair of drains. After the election is over, we will repair them.

In the meantime our municipality workers are working hard to keep the drains flowing. We are also spreading awareness among the public not to throw garbage and plastic in the drains.”