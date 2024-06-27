Raiganj municipality to start anti-encroachment drive post bypoll

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj municipality will start the anti-encroachment drive after Assembly by-elections.



In Raiganj, bypolls will be held on July 10 and the result will be declared on 13 July. With the model code of conduct in place such a drive is not possible now.

The administrative officials reportedly are busy with election-related work.

In the meantime, the officials of the Islampur district administration have initiated a move to free the pavement beside National Highway 31 near Panjipara marketplace of illegal encroachments. The persons having occupied the pavements for trade and other purposes have been asked to vacate by Thursday.

Raj Alam, a trader of Panjipara marketplace said, “Having found no space I have been selling goods from this pavement for around the last

ten years.

The officials of Goalpokhar-1 block have instructed me to vacate within 24 hours. Now I am searching for a new place for my business.”

Kaushik Mallik, BDO Goalpokhar-1 said: ‘According to the decision of the Islampur sub-divisional administration we have instructed the encroachers to leave the pavement near Panjipara marketplace on National Highway 31 by June 28. Then we will start the process to free up the place for the pedestrians.

In Raiganj, encroachment of roads by traders can be found in Mohanbati, Bandor and Debinagar markets. Roads have become narrower owing to the encroachments.

A portion of the newly built pavement also has been encroached on NS Road and MG Road in Raiganj town.

In addition, bikes are being parked on the roads in the absence of proper parking space in the town. So road mishaps are occurring.

Sandip Biswas, The Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj municipality said: “We will start a drive against illegal encroachment after holding meetings with district administrative officials and police after the end of Model Code of Conduct.”