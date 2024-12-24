Raiganj municipality to introduce new guidelines for toto services

Raiganj: In a bid to tackle increasing traffic congestion in Raiganj town, the Raiganj Municipality has announced new operational guidelines for toto drivers effective from January 1, 2025.

The rules mandate separate jurisdictions for rural and urban toto services, with exceptions allowed only for emergencies.

As part of the initiative, urban toto drivers are undergoing a registration process. Upon payment of Rs 700 as an annual fee, drivers will receive a Temporary Identification Number and a QR-coded ID card.

Vehicles will also be categorised into two groups using a blue and green colour-coding system, allowing alternate-day operations to further reduce congestion.

Swapan Saha, an urban Toto driver, expressed his support for the measures and said: “These guidelines ensure legal operations and better income opportunities for us while reducing congestion. The alternate day system will also provide us with adequate rest.” However, rural toto drivers have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the restrictions will disrupt their livelihoods. On Tuesday they staged a protest on MG Road, leading to severe traffic jams. Nimai Das, a rural driver, highlighted the challenges villagers will face and stated , “People rely on our services to access education, healthcare, and markets in Raiganj. This rule will leave us unemployed and create hardships for village residents”.

Despite the ongoing protests, Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators, reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to implementing the guidelines.

“We have registered over 1,000 Totos so far, and distribution of Temporary Identity Numbers will begin on December 26,” he said.