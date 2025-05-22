Raiganj Municipality to construct new bus terminus with Rs 3.3 crore funds

Raiganj: In a significant move to alleviate chronic traffic congestion in Raiganj town, the Raiganj Municipality authorities of North Dinajpur have announced the construction of a new public bus terminus at Siliguri More. The project has secured a total funding of Rs 3.30 crore, with Rs 2.9 crore allocated by the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) and an additional Rs 40 lakh contributed by Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani from his Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa fund. The initiative reflects a collaborative effort between the district administration, Raiganj Municipality and local leadership, aiming to enhance urban infrastructure and improve the quality of life for residents.

The current bus terminus is situated in the heart of Raiganj, directly in front of a Railway level crossing, leading to severe traffic congestion throughout the day. To address this issue, a 4.45-acre plot of unused Public Works Department (PWD) land near Siliguri More, adjacent to National Highway 34, has been identified for the new terminus. PWD officials have raised no objections to the land’s repurposing.

Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA said: “The present bus terminus is located in the middle of Raiganj Town causing inconvenience to the residents. Shifting of bus terminus elsewhere is a long-standing demand. So a move has been initiated to construct a new bus terminus near Siliguri More beside National Highway 34 (old). By relocating the terminus to this new site, we aim to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the town centre. The unauthorised shops currently occupying the area will be relocated to another location.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, confirmed that the tender invitation process has commenced and construction work is expected to begin shortly. “Once completed, the new terminus will play a crucial role in decongesting Raiganj town,” he stated.