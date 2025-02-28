Raiganj Municipality to collect waste material removal charges from sweetmeat vendors, hotels

RAIGANJ: The Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district has announced plans to implement waste collection charges for sweetmeat shops and hotels within the town, effective from March 1, 2025. This decision was communicated during a recent meeting between municipal officials and local traders held in the meeting hall of the municipality. While the exact fees are yet to be determined, the initiative aims to ensure the sustainability of waste management services.

Municipal authorities have identified over 500 significant food vendors and lodging establishments operating under their jurisdiction.

The daily waste generated by these businesses imposes a substantial financial burden on the municipality’s resources. To address this, the municipality seeks to introduce a nominal fee to support the ongoing waste collection and disposal services.

Local business owners have expressed a willingness to cooperate, provided the fees are reasonable. Sanjit Paul, a sweetmeat shop proprietor, commented: “The municipality has requested a monthly contribution for their services. We are open to this collaboration but hope the charges remain affordable, especially for smaller businesses like ours.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “Everyday, we allocate a significant portion of our budget to maintain Raiganj as a garbage-free town.

Currently, we collect waste from sweetmeat shops and hotels at no cost to them, which strains our finances. To continue providing efficient services, we plan to introduce a minimal charge for these establishments starting March 1.

The specific amount will be decided in consultation with the business owners.”