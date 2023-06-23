Raiganj Municipality tightens noose against use of plastic carry bags

RAIGANJ: To stop the use of single-use plastic carry bags, the authorities of Raiganj Municipality conducted raids at Station Market and Debinagar Market in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Friday.



During the raid, they seized a huge amount of plastic carry bags below 40 microns. No fines were imposed for the use of carry bags below 75 microns. Subsequently, the municipality organised awareness campaigns among both buyers and sellers, urging them not to use carry bags.

Depositing of plastic carry bags choked the drains of the municipality in many places. Besides, the use of plastic carry bags caused health hazards to the residents. Therefore, a few years back, the municipality authorities initiated a move to stop the use of plastic carry bags, especially the banned ones below 75 microns.

The municipality then conducted frequent raids in different marketplaces and fined both the sellers and buyers. As a result, the use of plastic carry bags significantly decreased. However, recently, some sellers and buyers have restarted the use of these banned plastic bags.

The chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas, along with the Board members of the municipality, including Sadhan Barman, led the raids.

Sandip Biswas stated: “A few years back, we successfully stopped the use of plastic carry bags below 75 microns in marketplaces through several raids and awareness campaigns. Recently, some people have started the use of these banned items. On Friday we conducted raids at Station Market and Debinagar Market, seizing a significant quantity of these banned carry bags. We did not impose fines this time instead organized an awareness session to educate them about the consequences. We also sought cooperation from the leaders of the traders’ associations. In the future, both sellers and buyers will be fined for using such banned plastic carry bags.”