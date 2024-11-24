Raiganj Municipality takes up construction of waste mgmt proj

Raiganj: In a bid to improve public health and create a cleaner environment, Raiganj Municipality has commenced the construction of a Central Processing Unit (CPU) for solid waste management near the Bandar Crematorium in North Dinajpur district. The state Urban Development department has sanctioned Rs 9.73 crore for the project, with an additional Rs 1 crore earmarked for building a concrete road near the facility.

The foundation stone for the CPU was laid in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon, marking the beginning of civil construction for the project. The initiative aims to address the persistent issue of waste management in the area, where solid waste from all 27 wards of the municipality is currently dumped near the Bandar Crematorium, along the banks of the Kulik River. This practice has raised concerns over health risks and environmental pollution in the region.In response to these concerns, the municipality approached the state Urban Development department with a proposal to establish a Central Processing Unit for solid waste management, with the goal of transforming the area into a pollution-free zone. The project encompasses a comprehensive waste management system, including the collection, transportation, treatment, analysis and disposal of solid waste.

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, shared his optimism for the project, stating: “With around Rs 11 crore provided by the state Urban Development department, we have initiated the construction of the Central Processing Unit for solid waste management and a concrete road at the Bandar Crematorium site. Waste collection and segregation will adhere to the solid waste management Rules 2016.”