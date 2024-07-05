Raiganj Municipality starts survey of roadside hawkers

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Municipality have started enlisting hawkers of NS Road and MG Road. The hawkers are submitting their filled up forms at the Raiganj Municipality. After receiving detailed reports, arrangements will be made for their rehabilitation. The hawkers will be evicted from the pavements. The traders are happy with the decision of the state government.



It is reported that several hundred hawkers in Raiganj town are running their business occupying pavements. In market places, shopkeepers have been displaying their goods in front of their shops, encroaching the pavements. Owing to this, pedestrians face great difficulties. Accidents also occur owing to this.

Previously, the officials of the district administration with both municipality and police had organised drives against encroachments. However, no permanent solution had emerged. The state government now wants to resolve this issue permanently. Thus, rehabilitation has been planned before eviction.

Atanubandhu Lahiri, General Secretary of Raiganj Merchant’s Association, said: “The Chief Minister has decided to rehabilitate hawkers on humanitarian grounds. The district administration and authorities of Raiganj Municipality have decided to provide rehabilitation for them.

Raiganj Municipality has started to collect detailed data from the hawkers. We are assured that no one will be evicted without

proper rehabilitation.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairman of Raiganj Municipality, said: “We are collecting forms filled up by the hawkers providing various details. The collection of forms will continue till July 9. A detailed report will be prepared based on the data we collect from the forms.

The report will be sent to the state government. Accordingly, decisions will be taken by the state and implemented by the district administration.”