Raiganj Municipality seeks MPLAD funds for Rly station upgrades

Raiganj: In a significant development, Raiganj Municipality administrator Sandip Biswas has written to Raiganj BJP MP Kartik Chandra Paul, requesting allocation of MPLAD funds for the improvement of road and drainage infrastructure within the premises of Raiganj Railway Station under North Dinajpur district.

According to municipal sources, MP Paul had earlier proposed allocating Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund nearly five months ago for the construction of a waiting room, baby-feeding room and an office at the site of the under-construction modern bus terminus at Siliguri More in Raiganj. However, the municipality authorities had declined the offer at that time.

Explaining the reason behind the refusal, Administrator Sandip Biswas said: “Raiganj MP had expressed willingness to provide Rs 1 crore for the development of the new bus terminus. But the state government had already sanctioned adequate funds for constructing a modern bus terminus at Siliguri More. Additionally, MLA Krishna Kalyani had allotted funds from the Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa for the same project. Therefore, we could not accept the MP’s fund at that time.” The administrator stated that the municipality has now urged the MP to redirect the proposed fund toward the long-neglected Railway station area, where infrastructure remains extremely poor.

The road connecting platform no. 2 of Raiganj Station to the eastern side, leading to old National Highway 34, has been in a dilapidated condition for years. Another road stretching from platform no. 2 towards the western level-crossing is also in a deplorable state, lacking a proper drainage system. A temporary marketplace operating in this stretch worsens the situation, causing severe inconvenience to daily commuters and visitors, especially during rains.

Biswas added: “We have requested MP Kartik Chandra Paul to develop the road and drainage infrastructure inside the railway station premises using the fund he had assured earlier. Raiganj Municipality will extend full cooperation for the implementation of the work.”