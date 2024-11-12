Raiganj Municipality-run health centre installs X-ray machine

Raiganj: In a significant development aimed at improving healthcare facilities for local residents, an X-ray machine has been installed at the Mother Teresa Urban Health & Welfare Centre in Raiganj. This primary health centre, located in Ward 23 at Dakhin Birnagar, now offers X-ray services —

marking a first for any health centre within Raiganj Municipality’s jurisdiction.

Previously, residents in need of X-rays relied exclusively on hospitals. Now, the new facility is expected to benefit residents across various wards by bringing essential radiology services closer to home.

This development is a result of a seven-year effort led by Raiganj municipality, with Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators, expressing pride in this achievement. Sandip Biswas said: “After a dedicated seven-year initiative, we have successfully set up a quality X-ray machine here in Ward 23. We hope that in the coming years we can expand this service to other health centres across Raiganj Municipality. With this new facility, residents will no longer be dependent solely on hospitals for X-ray needs.

They can now receive this essential service at our municipal health centres.” “The Mother Teresa Urban Health & Welfare Centre has been designated as an Urban Primary Health Centre-cum-Polyclinic and adheres to the National Quality Assurance Standards.

The installation of the X-ray machine is expected to significantly improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for local residents, especially in an era where efficient primary care facilities are increasingly crucial,” added Biswas.