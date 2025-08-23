Raiganj Municipality head moves police against online remark

Raiganj: Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur, has lodged formal complaints with both the Raiganj Police Station and the Cyber Crime Police Station over a social media post by a local woman that he deemed defamatory. Following the filings, tensions have flared in the area, with residents reacting to the unfolding dispute.

The controversy began when Biswas shared a programme by the state government on a local media Facebook page. In response, Rita Majumder, a local resident, reportedly posted a comment using vulgar words and urged the municipality to repair the roads promptly.

Biswas expressed his dismay, saying: “I welcome constructive criticism regarding our work. But using vulgar language against an individual cannot be tolerated. We filed complaints with both Cyber Crime Police Station and Raiganj Police Station seeking appropriate action against the offender.”

The police officials are reviewing complaints and will determine whether Majumder’s comment constitutes defamation or falls under permissible free speech.

Locals await the law enforcement response, hoping the matter will be resolved swiftly to end the raging debates. Biwas Roy Sarkar, inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station said: “An investigation has been initiated over the incident.”