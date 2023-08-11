Raiganj municipality gets Rs 32.39 cr to complete domestic water project

Raiganj: Raiganj municipality in North Dinajpur district has been allotted Rs 32.39 crore fund for a water project, under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.



As many as 34,680 households are to benefit under this scheme. In 2021, the municipality had started supplying water to some households in 27 wards. However, a year later, the facility was stopped, allegedly due to lack of funds for maintenance.

Raiganj municipality consists of 27 wards. The supply of drinking water to houses has been a long-standing demand. Around 11 years ago, the municipality had received Rs 44 crore fund under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), a Central government programme. In 2014, they started building infrastructure with this fund. However, work was delayed resulting in the rise in cost and in 2017, the fund was revised to 63.31 crore.

In 2021, the municipality provided new water connection to some households. However, again, due to lack of funds, the supply came to a halt. It was then that the municipality authorities applied for funds under AMRUT scheme. One Raju Sutradhar, a resident of Collegepara, said: “In the absence of the supply of drinking water, we are drinking unfiltered and untreated water from tubewells. We urge the municipality authorities to provide water connections to households.” Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “The previous board failed to supply water to houses. Through AMRUT, we have been recently allotted Rs 32.39 crore. With this fund, we will have to complete an additional 12 km pipe line covering all 27 wards. Then we will start supplying water to houses. 34,680 houses will be included in this project soon.”