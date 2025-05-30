Raiganj Municipality files suit against ex-Cong chairman

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district have reportedly registered a suit at Calcutta High Court against Mohit Sengupta, alleging misappropriation of approximately

Rs 8.5 crore during his tenure as the Chairman of Congress-led board from 2011 to 2015. Previously in 2016, the then sub-divisional officer who was the administrator of the municipality board lodged an FIR to Raiganj Police Station against Mohit Sengupta with

the same allegation.

As he was MLA Raiganj, the case was brought to MP-MLA court where the case was dismissed reportedly due to insufficient evidence. Now with Mohit Sengupta no longer serving as an MLA, the municipality has initiated further legal proceedings against him.

Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “Mohit Sengupta during his tenure issued work orders to contractors amounting approximately Rs 8.5 crore without obtaining the necessary financial approvals.

Many of these contractors have not received payment till date. It was done for his personal benefit. In 2016, the then Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and administrator of the municipality lodged a complaint at Raiganj Police Station. Subsequently, the case was transferred to MP-MLA court.

However, expressing dissatisfaction with the judgment rendered there, the municipality has escalated the matter to Calcutta High Court. With the court’s consent, a suit has been registered against him.”

Mohit Sengupta said: “The Raiganj Municipality previously filed a suit against me which was dismissed by the special Court for MPs and MLAs. Following this, the municipality has appealed the decision at the Calcutta High Court. I will file a defamation case against the complaint thereafter.”