Raiganj Municipality begins construction of shelter homes for ‘homeless people’

Raiganj: In a compassionate move, the Raiganj Municipality has begun the construction of a three-storey building in Ward 17 (Bandar area), dedicated to accommodating unsheltered individuals, particularly mentally distressed persons who currently endure hardships sleeping in open spaces around Raiganj town.

The project is funded with Rs 1.54 crore under the state government’s ‘Shelter for Urban Homeless’ scheme.

It is reported that most of the time mentally unsound people are found wandering in different places of Raiganj town. In absence of shelter during rains, summer and winter they face hardship on the road sides. The shelter’s development comes in response to recurring incidents where NGOs rescue wandering individuals, many grappling with mental health issues and admit them to the hospitals for treatment. Post-treatment, in the absence of any secure accommodation, these individuals return to the streets, only to repeat their struggle.

Social worker Kaushik Bhattacharjee welcomed the initiative, recalling how mentally-challenged individuals were often found sleeping under open skies and said: “We had long demanded a dedicated shelter for them. At last, the municipality has acted and we’re delighted with the news.”

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, confirmed that the new facility will house up to 50 beds, providing a safe refuge for those forced to take shelter near bus terminus and Railway stations due to the lack of alternatives during rains, harsh weather and winters.

“The building construction has begun at Bandar in Raiganj. Rs 1.54 crore will be spent from the state government exchequer. The building will get a complete shape in the next six months,” he said.