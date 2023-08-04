RAIGANJ MP bats for DIRECT DELHI-BOUND TRAIN FROM RADHIKAPUR

Raiganj: Raiganj MP Debasree Chaudhuri met Union railway minister in New Delhi on Friday and urged him for a direct Delhi-bound train from Radhikapur of North Dinajpur district along with other railway development schemes.

She demanded stoppage of Capital Express at Aluabari station in Islampur, introduction of South India-bound weekly train from Radhikapur, modernisation of

Kanki station, track link work between Buniadpur and Kaliyaganj and commencement of Dalkhola to Samsi Railway project via Karandighi, Raiganj and Itahar. Previously, a link train Seemanchal Express would run to Delhi from Radhikapur. In 2020 during Covid, this train service was suspended and has not resumed yet. So the traders and migrant workers face a lot of problems owing to the absence of Delhi-bound train. Recently, the members of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce met Chaudhuri and urged her to take measures for the reintroduction of this train.