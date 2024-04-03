Raiganj: Mother and son found dead in house

Pabeda Bewa (73), a widow and her son Saped Ali(35), residents of Hajipur of Patirajpur under Itahar police station areas of North Dinajpur district have been found laying dead at home in the morning on Wednesday. After being informed police reached to the spot and recovered the dead bodies. Locals informed that Pabeda Bewa had been sick for a long period. Her son was a mentally challenged person. They hailed from a poverty stricken family. They believe that out of depression both mother and son killed themselves consuming poison. An investigation started on it said, a police officer of Itahar police station.