Raiganj MLA visits high school, assures infra dev

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA visited Debinagar Kailash Chandra Radharani Vidyapith H S School in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday and assured development of infrastructure of the school from his BEUP (Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa) Fund.



It is reported that Debinagar Kailash Chandra Radharani Vidyapith is located in the jurisdiction of Raiganj Panchayat Samity.

Every year, the students of this school obtain glorious results in both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. Rakhi Dey Sarkar, the head mistress in-charge of the school said: “Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA on Wednesday visited our school. He inspected all the places and then assured us to construct a bicycle stand, some additional toilets and to develop the infrastructure of our library. We are very pleased with his assurance.”

Krishna Kalyani said: “This school is situated very close to Raiganj town. Every year their students bring glorious results in board examinations. Now a total of 2470 students study here. We found that in the school there is no bicycle stand for the students. Some more toilets and a good quantity of books for the library to be given. The school authorities have been told to prepare a proposal report and send it to my office soon after which an adequate amount of money for the purpose will be given from my BEUP Fund.”