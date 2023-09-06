Raiganj MLA takes initiative to ensure cleanliness in hosp wards

After taking charge as the vice-president of Rogi Kalyan Samity, Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani has initiated a move to ensure cleanliness in all wards of the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district. He has also assured that nutritious and quality food will be served to patients.

Recently Kalyani visited the hospital wards and met the patients. He enquired about problems they were facing in the hospital. The patients urged him to ensure more cleanliness in the wards and also improve the food quality. Following instructions, the conservancy staff have begun cleaning the wards three times a day along with the toilets. The MLA also constituted a voluntary team to oversee these issues.

In case of any difficulties or problems they should immediately bring the matter to the MLA’s notice, instructed Kalyani. He has also taken initiative to provide quality and hygienic food to patients.

Ananta Das, a patient of Altapur said: “I have been admitted to the hospital for the last five days. Following the MLA’s visit, things have improved considerably. The wards are cleaner, the foul smell has gone and we are getting better food.”

Ruma Bhowmick, a member of the voluntary team, said: “The food provided by the agency to patients was not of very good quality. Owing to this, most of the patients avoided the food supplied from the hospital and were getting food from home or buying it. We apprised the MLA of this also.” MLA Kalyani said: “I have instructed the agency to clean the wards properly at least three times a day. Similarly, the food quality will also be improved. Instructions to this effect have already been given.”