Raiganj MLA seeks NBDD funds to develop drainage sys

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani, MLA Raiganj, recently met Udayan Guha, minister in-charge of North Bengal Development department (NBDD) and urged him to allot funds for the development of the drainage system in Raiganj municipality area. The NBDD minister assured him of all assistance and asked the Raiganj Municipality to provide a project proposal. The drainage system in all 27 wards of Raiganj Municipality is choked in many places for a long period. Rain causes stagnation of the water on the roads. In case of heavy rainfall, pedestrians need to wade through knee-deep water in many roads, including the Hospital Road. Rain water also inundates the roadside shops owing to the absence of a proper drainage system. On the other hand, mosquitoes breed in the stagnant water of the drains. Residents fear outbreak of diseases like dengue and malaria.



Krishna Kalyani said: “In order to save Raiganj town from waterlogging, it is essential to construct master drains in many places. Raiganj Municipality at present has no such fund. I met Udayan Guha and urged him to allot funds for the development of the drainage system. He has sought a proposal from the municipality.” Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “We have already prepared a proposal for the development of the drainage system in our municipality and sent it to the concerned department. If we receive the funds, our drainage system will improve thereby negating many problems.”