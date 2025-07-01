Raiganj MLA pushes for master plan to tackle recurring waterlogging issues across town

Raiganj: Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani has initiated a major push to secure funding from the state’s Urban Development department for a master plan aimed at preventing recurring waterlogging across Raiganj town in North Dinajpur district.

In recent discussions with senior officials from the state Urban Development department, Kalyani emphasised the urgent need for systematic drainage infrastructure. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is now being drafted and will soon be submitted to the relevant authorities to request the necessary financial support.

Local residents across various wards have long suffered due to blocked or inadequate drainage systems. In wards 10, 11, 12 and 26, even moderate rainfall leads to extensive water accumulation, often reaching knee level in key areas like Bidrohi More and Hospital Road. Stagnant water frequently encroaches into roadside shops, resulting in property damage and severe inconvenience to both shopkeepers and residents.

Avijit Saha, coordinator for Ward 26, described the alarming situation and said: “During monsoon, waterlogging becomes a major problem

in my ward.

The unscientific drainage system causes water to stagnate on roads and inside homes. Some residents are even forced to leave their houses during heavy showers. We appealed to MLA Krishna Kalyani to arrange for funding through various state government schemes, with the goal of constructing improved and elevated drains across affected areas. He assured us of a remedy.”

MLA Krishna Kalyani acknowledged the severity of the issue and noted that only a well-thought-out master plan could provide a long-term solution and stated: “In recent talks with Firhad Hakim, minister in-charge of the State Urban Development department, we secured assurances of support.

Very soon, we will finalise the DPR and submit it with detailed fund requirements. Then it will be sent to the state Urban Development department asking for funds for the implementation of the master plan in Raiganj.”