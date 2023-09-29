Raiganj MLA meets homeless victims on banks of Kulik, Nagar rivers

Raiganj: With the water levels of both Kulik and Nagar rivers rising and flooding the low-lying areas in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district, several hundred residents of villages, including Kumarjole, Kumartuli, Bishahar, Marikura, Kumrole, Vitihar and Bahin have become homeless. Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj TMC MLA visited the inundated villages by boat, assuring them of immediate relief from the end of the administration. He then talked with BDO Raiganj and urged him to provide relief materials to the affected areas.



It was reported that after incessant rain for three days last week, water in both the Kulik and Nagar Rivers in Raiganj rose. Adding to the woes, water from Bangladesh started to flow in the Kulik River while the water of the Teesta and Mahananda rivers drained into the Nagar River.

Krishna Kalyani said: “Many villages have been affected. Several hundred residents have taken shelter in local schools and on higher grounds. We met them and assured relief for them. We talked with BDO Raiganj to provide necessary relief materials to the affected people.”

Suvojit Mandal, BDO Raiganj said: “Flood situation has not been declared yet. We visited the places this afternoon and provided Tarpaulin sheets to the affected. We are ready with adequate relief materials to assist them in case of need.”