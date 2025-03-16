Raiganj: Missing since Feb 1, labour contractor’s body found from pond

RAIGANJ: The body of 52-year-old Jamarul Haque, a labour contractor from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district, was found on Saturday afternoon, from an abandoned pond in Sandia village under the jurisdiction of Itahar Police Station in North Dinajpur district. Police have arrested Phani Sarkar, a resident of Itahar, in connection with the murder.

According to authorities, Haque, who supplied labourers for construction projects, was missing since February 1. His family reported his disappearance to the Harirampur police the following day.

During the investigation, officers detained Sarkar, who allegedly confessed to killing Haque over business disputes and burying his body near his residence.

Indrajit Sarkar, the Additional Superintendent of Police for South Dinajpur, stated: “We recovered the body of Jamarul Hoque from a pond in Sandia village, Itahar.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive was business rivalry.

The suspect is in seven-day police custody as we continue to investigate and identify any accomplices.”