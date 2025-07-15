Raiganj: Miscreants ransack TMC Gram Panchayat member’s house

RAIGANJ: A gang of miscreants armed with lethal weapons and stones stormed and ransacked the home of Sabbir Alam, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member and Gram Panchayat (GP) representative in Bahin, within the jurisdiction of Raiganj Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. Tension sparked in the locality following this incident.

According to Sabbir Alam, the attack comes amid an ongoing land dispute he resolved about a month ago. He alleged that Congress supporters Dulal Mahammad and Suku Mahammad known locally as land brokers have been threatening him. Alam said: “On the night of July 7, Dulal Mahammad threatened to kill me, calling me from an unknown mobile number. I lodged a complaint with the police the next day. On Monday morning, an armed mob entered my house and began smashing furniture and valuables.

Shocked locals quickly gathered and chased the attackers away, forcing them to flee the scene.

I immediately filed another complaint at Raiganj Police Station, submitting video evidence of the incident and urging swift arrests.” Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station Biswasroy Sarkar confirmed the receipt of the complaint and stated: “An investigation has been initiated. The miscreants will be arrested soon.”