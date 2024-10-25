Raiganj: Migrant labourer’s body found on Railway track

Raiganj: The lifeless body of a migrant labourer, Dulal Barman (41), was recovered beside a Railway track near Amreli Station in Gujarat. He hails from Chhatrapur in Raiganj, North Dinajpur. His family suspects foul play and alleges that he may have been murdered. Relatives travelled to Gujarat to bring his body back home.

Shanti Barman, wife of Dulal’s elder brother, recounted the recent events. “Last week, Bijoy Barman of Kamlabari took Dulal to Gujarat, promising him good employment opportunities. However, on Tuesday, we were informed by the police that his mutilated body was found near the Railway track at Amreli Station.” Dulal’s elder brother, Ananda Barman, expressed his concerns. “My brother used to inform us every year before leaving for work, but this time he left with Bijoy Barman without notifying anyone. We fear that he was murdered after being abducted.” He added that the family has lodged a complaint with the local police station, suspecting foul play in Dulal’s death.

A police official from Raiganj Police Station confirmed that efforts are underway to coordinate with Gujarat police to bring the deceased’s body back to Raiganj safely. This tragic incident has cast a pall of sorrow over the entire locality, as residents mourn the loss of Dulal Barman and await further clarity on the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.