Raiganj: Meet held to boost micro & small enterprises

RAIGANJ: Members of the North Bengal MSE Facilitation Council and officials from the North Dinajpur district administration met with district entrepreneurs of micro and small enterprises on Tuesday at Rabindra Sabhakakshya in North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad to propel the potential of the micro and small enterprises.



The meeting was attended by Arvind Kumar Mina, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur, Plaban Sarkar, general manager of the District Industry Centre, and members of the North Bengal MSE Facilitation Council.

The Chief Executive Officer of North Bengal MSE Facilitation Council Avijit Sivali said: “Previously, numerous micro and small businesses in North Bengal districts were impacted because their money was forfeited by buyers.

We are now reducing the problem of delayed payments to the enterprises through our council with our more effective processes.”

“When a supplier sells items or renders services to the customers, the buyers must pay for them,” he added.

Member of North Bengal MSE Facilitation Council Sanjay Tibruwal said: “The micro and small business landscape has changed dramatically in recent years.”