Raiganj Medical College and Hospital introduces e-prescription facility

raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital of North Dinajpur district introduced e-prescription for the patients from Friday. This facility has commenced in the Out Patient Department (OPD) of skin and mental units.



The public have welcomed the new e-prescription system. Loss of manual or hand written prescription would result in problems for both the patients and doctors. In the absence of previous prescriptions the doctors would fail to derive a case history of the illness and previous medications prescribed.

In the e-prescription system detailed information of the patient will be stored as a database. By entering the registration number of the patient , with the click of a button, the doctor will be able to get information of the patient using the e-prescription system through the internet.

Avik Maity, Assistant Superintendent of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, said: “As per the direction of the state health department we have introduced the e-prescription system in the OPD for skin and mental departments . Under this system the patients themselves can get tickets from the web site of our state health department or from our medical college counter. A registration number and a barcode will be provided to them. In this process the patients will not have to wait for a long time for treatment also and all the data regarding the patient can also be retrieved with a click.”