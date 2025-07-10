Raiganj Med Hosp: ‘Dialysis unit being upgraded’

Raiganj: The authorities of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital have initiated steps to upgrade the existing dialysis unit from five to ten beds to ease the burden on patients, especially those from economically weaker sections. The move follows the visit of the Standing Committee on Health & Family Welfare of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

According to sources, the existing five-bedded dialysis unit was established over two years ago. However, during the inspection, the committee, led by Nirmal Majhi, found four of the beds damaged and non-functional. The members expressed concern after learning that patients were being forced to undergo costly dialysis treatment in private nursing homes due to the inadequate facilities at the government hospital. The visiting committee promptly held discussions with the hospital authorities and instructed them to install five additional dialysis beds immediately and repair the damaged ones without delay.

Krishna Kalyani, vice-chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity, said: “We have already begun the process to add five more beds to the dialysis unit. Simultaneously, the four damaged beds will be repaired. Within the next fifteen days, the dialysis unit will become fully operational with ten beds.”