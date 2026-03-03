Raiganj man stuck in UAE after flights suspended

Raiganj: Anxiety has gripped a family in Raiganj after Suvojit Banerjee, an official of a multinational ed-tech company is stranded in Jeddah, UAE, following the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. With flights from the UAE to India suspended indefinitely, his scheduled return on March 2 could not take place. The incident has spread concern among relatives and local residents, who are praying for his early and safe return.

Banerjee, originally a resident of Kharagpur in West Midnapur district and a former college teacher, is currently working as Joint Director in a multinational firm in Jeddah. His wife Moumita Banerjee has been staying with their two small children at Birnagar in Raiganj for the past few years.

Moumita said that she last spoke to her husband on March 1, when he informed her about the sudden postponement of flights. She stated: “He told me that a nearby building was hit during a bomb attack and he had taken shelter inside another building. After that, we are not getting regular mobile connections. I am passing anxious hours with my four-year-old and one-year-old sons.” Suvojit was supposed to return home by an Air India flight, but all services to India have been halted for an indefinite period due to the worsening security situation. Kalpita Majumder, Moumita’s mother and coordinator of Ward No. 21 of Raiganj Municipality, said: “Efforts are being made to ensure his safe return. We have contacted the Indian authorities and are trying to establish communication with the Indian Embassy for his safety and evacuation.”