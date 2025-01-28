Raiganj: Man stabs wife, flees

Raiganj: A man allegedly stabbed his wife and fled leaving her critically injured. The victim, Sunita Das (30), was rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital by locals after sustaining severe injuries to her abdomen and hands. The incident occurred in Sahapur, Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Monday night.

Sunita Das, married to Nabanu Das, a motor garage worker, for the past 12 years, reportedly had an altercation with her husband on Monday evening. Following the argument, Nabanu attacked her with a sharp knife. As neighbours rushed to the scene upon hearing her screams, Nabanu escaped from the spot.

Paban Das, victim’s brother, revealed: “My elder sister has been subjected to torture by her husband and in-laws since her marriage. Around three months ago, we lodged a police complaint against him. This attack was his attempt to kill her. We have filed another complaint at Raiganj Police Station demanding his immediate arrest.”

Despite multiple attempts to contact Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, he was unavailable for comments. However, a police official confirmed that the accused is currently absconding and an investigation is underway to apprehend him.