Raiganj man sentenced to life for 2019 murder

Raiganj: District sessions court on Thursday sentenced Ajit Mandal (35 years), a resident of Poaltore in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, to life imprisonment for the murder of a villager following a dispute in 2019. The verdict was delivered by District and Sessions Judge Ataur Rahaman, who found the accused guilty of killing Chittaranjan Barman with a sharp weapon.



According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on November 16, 2019, when Ajit Mandal allegedly teased Phelani Barman, a housewife from the village. Her husband, Chittaranjan Barman, protested against the act, which led to a heated altercation. In a fit of rage, Ajit Mandal attacked Chittaranjan with a sharp knife, causing grievous injuries.

The critically injured man was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a nursing home in Kolkata for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on November 23, 2019.

Government pleader Swarup Biswas said that Phelani Barman had lodged a formal complaint with Raiganj police on November 17. The police arrested the accused and submitted a charge sheet after investigation. Following the trial, the court awarded life imprisonment to the convict.