Raiganj: Man held for posting offensive women pics

Cyber Crime police station of Islampur in the North Dinajpur district have arrested one Sonu Yadav , a resident of Paharkata village in Bihar for posting objectionable photos of women of Islampur in social media without their knowledge. After tracing his mobile location, police arrested him from Dewra in Gujarat. He was produced at the ACJM court in Islampur on Tuesday afternoon from where he has been remanded to ten days of police custody.

It was reported that a group of men were clicking pictures of women on the roads of Islampur, without their knowledge. The photos would then appear on social media. Some would be morphed also. Complaints to this effect were lodged at the Islampur Cyber Crime police station. Tension spread in Islampur town after this crime. Locals also demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Police started investigating and the racket was busted with identification of the kingpin of this cyber crime gang.

Dulal Chandra Roy, Officer In-charge of Cyber Crime Police station of Islampur said, “We received several complaints regarding objectionable photos of local residents appearing on social media. We started an investigation and zeroed in on Sonu Yadav, a resident of Bihar.