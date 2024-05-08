Raiganj: Man escapes from police custody

Raigan: Tajmul Hoque, an accused of a theft case, escaped from police custody from the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning. Tension spread in the premises of the Medical College after this incident. On getting the information, Biswasroy Sarkar, Inspector-in-Charge, Raiganj Police Station turned up with a large police contingent and launched a manhunt.



Tajmul Hoque is a resident of Raria village in Raiganj. Three days ago, police arrested him in a theft case. He was sent to jail custody by the court.

He reportedly fell sick and was shifted to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday morning. An ultra-sonography was advised following a checkup.

When police were taking him to the USG unit in the Medical College premises, he managed to give the police a slip and fled after scaling the boundary wall of the Medical College.

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District said: “We have launched a search for him and hope to nab him soon.”