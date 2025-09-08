Raiganj: Man beaten to death by son

Raiganj: In a shocking and heinous incident, a man was brutally beaten to death by his own son at Paschim Milanpara, under Raiganj Police Station, in North Dinajpur district. The tragedy occurred late Saturday night, leaving the local community in shock.

Krishna Das, 49, a labourer by profession, returned home in the evening after work. His wife, employed as a maid servant, was absent that day. Krishna Das asked his son, Dilip Das, a stone mason, to call his mother and ensure she returned home soon. However, Dilip refused, leading to a heated argument between father and son.

According to initial reports, both were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

In a fit of rage, Dilip allegedly struck his father multiple times on the head using an iron scale, causing severe head injuries. Krishna Das was rushed to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Puspa Majumdar, Ward Coordinator of Ward No. 8, Raiganj Municipality, confirmed that the Raiganj Police Station has registered a case. A police officer of Raiganj Police Station informed that the accused has been absconding since the incident. A full-scale investigation is currently underway.