Raiganj: Mamata holds impromptu roadshow for Trinamool candidate

Raiganj: The people of Raiganj witnessed an impromptu roadshow led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in support of Krishan Kalyani, the party’s candidate from the constituency.

Upon her arrival in Raiganj on Friday afternoon, Banerjee walked about 2 kilometres along N S Road and MG Road, engaging with locals and garnering support for

TMC’s candidate. A sea of people assembled on the road, eagerly awaiting Banerjee’s arrival, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. With folded hands, she appealed to the swelling multitude, urging them to cast their votes in favour of the TMC.

Apart from Krishna Kalyani, the TMC candidate of Raiganj, other important TMC leaders, including Gulam Rabbani, state minister; Kanaiyalal Agarwal, the president of North Dinajpur TMC committee; Gautam Paul MLA Karandighi; Sandip Biswas and Arindaum Sarkar, the Chairpersons and vice-chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj municipality and other TMC MLAs walked along with her. Ranjit Saha, a trader from Raiganj said: “I am very happy to see the Chief Minister at such proximity. Previously I did not see any CM mingle with the masses this way. She waved her hand at us. We heard that she is down to earth and loves to mix with the masses. Today we saw it

for ourselves.” On her walk, Banerjee took a baby from the mother and hugged the child, leaving the mother delighted beyond words. She also paid a floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on MG Road.

It was reported that Banerjee was scheduled to reach Raiganj on Saturday to address a public meeting in Hemtabad. However, she arrived on Friday afternoon. From Jalpaiguri, her helicopter set out and landed at Karnajora in Raiganj at around 4.00 pm. From there she reached a private hotel on NS Road at Ashok Pally by road. After taking a rest, she spoke with the district TMC leaders and then started walking along the road.

While talking to media persons, Banerjee said: “I was scheduled to reach Raiganj on Saturday. But weather reports state that on Saturday there might be a thunderstorm with heavy rains, hence it could be unfit to fly so I decided to come here on Friday.”