Raiganj: Machine-made earthen lamps see high demand

Raiganj: A large consignment of machine-made earthen lamps and terracotta products, including small idols of gods and goddesses, is being dispatched from Saradapally in Subashganj, Raiganj, ahead of this year’s Diwali. These items are being sent to states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar.

The artisans, predominantly women, have shifted from handcrafting to using modern machines to manufacture these items, hoping this endeavour will bring prosperity to their families. Over the past few years, the demand for handmade earthen lamps declined, primarily due to the influx of low-cost decorative lights in the market. Many artisans from Palpara and Saradapally in Subashganj had abandoned lamp-making, seeking alternative livelihoods to support their families. However, a new opportunity emerged when an entrepreneur introduced modern machines in Saradapally last year, allowing artisans to produce exquisitely finished earthen lamps and terracotta idols.

The products have garnered significant demand, not only locally but also across several states, particularly ahead of the Diwali festival. Rita Paul, an artisan from Palpara, said: “We used to make earthen lamps, manually at home. With the decline in demand, we stopped making them around five years ago with hardly any profits. Since last year, we began working with machines and now we earn a considerable profit to sustain families.”

Samir Saha, entrepreneur, stated: “We brought these machines from Rajasthan with a fresh concept in mind. Our exclusive finished products, including terracotta idols, have generated high demand in both the local markets and other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

This project employs more than 30 artisans.”