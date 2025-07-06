Raiganj: Locals seek action against illegal earth-filling of pond

Raiganj: Residents of Ukilpara in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, have sent a collective appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urgently seeking action against ongoing illegal earth-filling of a century-old pond. Locals allege miscreants converted the classification of the water body from “jala” to “danga” and have continued with earth filling despite repeated protests.

The pond holds ecological importance, crucial for recharging groundwater, controlling floods and sustaining local biodiversity. Residents now fear that unless urgent action is taken, the pond could be permanently lost. They are prepared to escalate the issue through peaceful protests and mass mobilisation if required.

This escalating issue dates back to April 15, when dumpers first attempted to fill the pond. Local intervention forced their retreat. But late on Friday night, several tractors returned to continue the illicit work. Once again, the enraged community halted the operation and the perpetrators fled.

Local resident, Chaitali Jha emphasised the pond’s significance and said: “Over 100 years old, this is the only water body in our locality. It currently holds water and is vital for us. Our Chief Minister recently instructed officials to bar illegal pond filling. Yet, miscreants converted our pond into land and began dumping soil, creating widespread hardship.” They added that a mass complaint has been prepared and forwarded to the Chief Minister, demanding restoration of the pond’s original “jala” character.

On June 23 municipal authorities, led by Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality responded to agitation in Birnagar a similar case immediately stopping the illegal filling. Aniruddha Saha, Coordinator of Ward 14, said: “Municipal authorities have flagged the issue and urged the land‑reforms officer to act.” However, locals report that no decisive steps have yet been taken.