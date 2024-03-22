Raiganj: Local BJP members upset as candidate not announced yet

Raiganj: A section of local BJP leaders and supporters are upset as the BJP candidate for Raiganj Parliamentary seat has not been announced yet. Election to this constituency is to be held on April 26. TMC announced their candidate Krishna Kalyani 12 days ago.



Congress recently declared Ali Imran Ramz as their candidate for Raiganj supported by the Left Front. There is resentment among a section that BJP is already falling behind in the campaign trail.

Prabir Das, a BJP member, said: “The TMC candidate has already completed the first round of campaign. Our grassroots level supporters are upset as our BJP candidate in Raiganj seat has not been announced yet. We demand that our leaders announce the name of the candidate immediately. However, many from within the party are against Debasree Chaudhuri being given the ticket.” In 2019, Debasree Chaudhuri of BJP won from this constituency with a margin of 60,650 votes. Many claim that she was hardly found visiting her constituency. Party insiders claim that there is a lot of resentment against her.

Pradip Sarkar, the secretary of North Dinajpur BJP committee, said: “As far as we know, our BJP candidate for Raiganj seat will be declared in the next 24 hours. The candidate has been decided upon by the state and Central leaders. It is a fact that our grassroots level supporters are facing difficulties as our candidate for Raiganj seat has not been announced yet.”