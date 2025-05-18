Raiganj: Legal action against 476 Awas Yojana defaulters

Raiganj: The Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur is set to take legal action against 476 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) who have failed to commence construction of their allotted houses, despite receiving the first installment of funds over two years ago. The Raiganj Municipality emphasises that the PMAY funds are public money intended to provide housing for the underprivileged. Misuse or non-utilisation of these funds hampers the scheme’s objectives and deprives deserving individuals of housing opportunities.

Under the PMAY scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to Rs 3.43 lakh, jointly funded by theCentral and state governments, for constructing a pucca house. Out of 524 beneficiaries across all 27 wards of Raiganj Municipality who received the initial installment, only 48 have refunded the amount after failing to initiate construction. The remaining 476 have neither started building nor returned the funds. Reportedly, the Central government more than a year back stopped funding this scheme in Bengal. The state government then introduced Bangla Awas Yojana to the residents for the same facilities.

Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, stated: “Despite receiving the first installment, 524 beneficiaries did not build their houses. We served them notices twice seeking a refund. Only 48 responded.

The rest did not. Very soon, a final notice will be served. If they do not refund the public money to the municipality at the earliest, then legal action will be taken against them.”