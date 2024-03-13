Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani kicks off poll campaign

Krishna Kalyani, TMC candidate of Raiganj Parliamentary constituency flagged off his election campaign by offering pujas at the Karunamoyee Adi Kalibari Temple in Raiganj on Wednesday.

He wrote a wall graffiti for himself at Bandar and started his election campaign.

He then visited different places of the Karandighi Assembly segment and met the TMC leaders there.

During his election campaign, he also appealed to people to stand up against the CAA. Meanwhile the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress have not yet announced their candidates for Raiganj Parliamentary constituency. This has resulted in a head start for Kalyani.

“Bandar in Raiganj is my birthplace. Karunamayee Adi Kalibari at Bandar is famous for its sanctity.

We very often visit this temple to offer prayers to the deity. Karandighi people have always supported me,” stated the TMC candidate.

In the course of the campaign, numerous residents expressed their fears about CAA, alleged Kalyani.

“They are afraid of CAA seeing what happened in Assam. Most don’t have old documents of their parents. Even the guidelines of CAA are confusing.

At first everybody will have to declare that he or she is not a citizen of this country. We told them that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was fighting for them. They have been advised to follow the guideline of the Chief Minister., added Kalyani.