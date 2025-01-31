Raiganj Judges Court gets medical unit for first aid services

Raiganj: A medical unit has been set up on the premises of Raiganj Judges Court in North Dinajpur district to provide essential health care services. The facility was inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Partha Pratim Chakraborty.

With the opening of the medical unit, judges, advocates, employees and visitors will now have access to first aid services at the court itself.

Efforts are underway to equip the facility with better medical support, with assistance from local healthcare professionals and Raiganj Municipality officials.

The unit is expected to play a crucial role in providing timely first aid services within the court premises.

Speaking at the inauguration, Judge Chakraborty said: “There was a sick unit here earlier, but it was shut down years ago. In its absence, judges, advocates and litigants faced difficulties when sudden health emergencies arose.

Some individuals had to be rushed to hospitals in critical condition. After discussions with court staff and advocates, we decided to reopen this facility.”

Shantanu Das, a well-known physician in Raiganj, highlighted the necessity of this initiative.

“Litigants and advocates often wait for long hours at the court. If they fall ill, they need immediate medical attention before reaching a hospital.

This unit will provide vital assistance,” he stated.