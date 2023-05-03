Raiganj: IT sleuths raid premises of MLA

The officials of Income Tax under the Finance department of the Government of India conducted marathon raids at the house of TMC MLA as well as the Chairman of Public Account Committee, Krishna Kalyani, located on NS Road in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. Raids were also conducted at his oil mill-Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd and the showroom of two wheelers at Chhatparua and Sudarsanpur in Raiganj simultaneously. Trinamool Congress leaders have labeled it as an act of political vendetta.

Reportedly, IT officials had information that MLA had disproportionate wealth. At around 8 am, a large number of Central force personnel surrounded the places. Around 30 IT officials divided themselves into different groups and conducted simultaneous raids. They also conducted raids at the houses of his two mangers. They then closed down his MLA office. Angry TMC supporters converged on the spot and started an agitation, alleging a conspiracy by the Central agencies. Raids were on at the time of filing of this report. It was reported that last year the officials of IT had sent a notice to Kalyani’s office instructing him to submit a report of the cost of advertisement spent by his company Kalyani Solvex Private Limited.