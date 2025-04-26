Raiganj: IPL Fan Park on April 26-27

RAIGANJ: The North Dinajpur district is set to host its inaugural IPL Fan Park at the Raiganj Stadium on April 26 and 27, as part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) initiative to bring the Indian Premier League (IPL) closer to fans across the nation.

Organised by the District Sports Association (DSA) under the guidance of BCCI officials, preparations are in full swing. The stadium is being adorned with lights and pandals. A giant screen will be installed to broadcast live IPL matches.

The event promises a carnival-like atmosphere with musical performances and various entertainment options for children, including amusement activities and interactive zones.

An eight-member IPL delegation, led by Abhisekh Dalmia, former president of the Cricket Association of Bengal and a member of the IPL governing body, is scheduled to arrive at the venue on April 26 to oversee the proceedings.

Sudip Biswas, Secretary of DSA North Dinajpur, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating: “In order to make IPL more popular, BCCI is holding IPL Fan Park celebrations in more than 50 locations across 23 states and one Union Territory this year.

This is the first time an IPL Fan Park will be arranged in Raiganj. A 35-member team from the BCCI is working hard at Raiganj Stadium for this. We are optimistic that it will be an assembly of around ten thousand cricket lovers in this IPL Fan Park.”