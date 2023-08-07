Raiganj head post office to provide export facilities to MSME units of North Dinajpur dist

Raiganj: With an objective to provide facilities for the export of goods to Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (MSME), the officials of Raiganj Head Post Office of North Dinajpur district have decided to open Dakghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) from August 10.



Postal officials recently held a meeting with the traders of Raiganj at Raiganj Merchants Association office and demonstrated the facilities to them. The entrepreneurs, wishing to export their produced goods to foreign countries, were told to get their business registered on the DNK portal soon.

Atanu Bandhu Lahiri, general secretary of Raiganj Merchants’ Association, said: “After the introduction of DNK portal facilities, our small manufacturers will be able to export their goods to foreign countries through parcel and speed post. Traders at a time will be able to export up to 35 kg weight of goods through this system. Previously, the small producers would not dare to export their produced goods considering the complex system. Now, the postal department has simplified matters and will prepare necessary documents, including tax papers and GST for the traders. This facility will be available at our head post office from August 10. We appeal to all the traders who want to export their goods to register their businesses in the DNK portal soon and get these facilities.”

Nityananda Sarkar, technical officer of Raiganj Head Post Office, said: “Our previous foreign service or foreign mail has been simplified in the DNK portal. Through this, the traders will be able to export goods to foreign countries without any hazard. Previously, the businessmen had to face difficulties to get custom clearance for export of goods to other countries but now it is simple. Through this system, both the postal system and the businessmen will be benefitted.”