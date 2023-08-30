Raiganj: Guardians apprehensive of sending their kids to school due to dilapidated classrooms

The guardians are apprehensive of sending their children to school following the dilapidated state of classrooms with numerous cracks appearing on the walls and roof of classrooms in Noyatuli Free Parimay School at Vitihar in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district.

The guardians want school officials to take immediate measures for the renovation of the school.

While huge cracks have appeared on the walls and roof of the school building, there are chances of the Nagar River flooding, further damaging the school building.

Fatema Begum, a guardian, said: “For the last 10 years the school building has been in this condition. Now we are not daring to send the children to school because the building may collapse any time. The erosion of Nagar River has also hit the school.

We demanded the administrative officials to undertake the renovation of the building at the earliest.”

Headmaster of the school Tarun Kumar Das said: “We have brought the sorry condition of the dilapidated building to the concerned authorities including the District Inspector. We also informed this matter to the higher education officials to look for a solution. Sometimes we are forced to take class outside.”

District Inspector of School (Primary) Dulal Sarkar said: “We have heard about the crisis. We will do the needful.”